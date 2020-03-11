State Representative Gail Armstrong issued a statement related to news three New Mexico residents, including two from Socorro County, tested positive for the COVID-19.“I want to reassure the people of Socorro County that we are doing everything in our power to help combat the spread of this virus.” Representative Gail Armstrong said. “I have had several meetings with New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kunkel, and New Mexico Aging and Long Term Secretary Hotrum-Lopez and am confident they are taking the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of this virus in New Mexico. I am urging the Lujan Grisham administration to continue to work closely with federal authorities and to quickly access any federal dollars to help assist in this effort. While we all can do our part by taking the preventative measures to limit the spread of this virus, it is imperative that the state leverage all available federal support for this effort.”
