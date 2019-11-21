Luis and Miriam Armijo (Baca) joined their family at Bodega Restaurant, in Socorro, on November 16, 2019, to celebrate the couple’s 60-year anniversary. We are all so proud of you and thank you for all you have done and who you are.
Luis and Miriam were born in nearby San Acacia and Alamillo respectively. They married on November 14, 1959, at the English-Speaking Pentecostal Church on Garfield Street. The best man was the late and beloved Richard Chavez and the maid of honor was Ramona Woods of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
The couple has been life-long residents of Socorro. Luis had a 35-year career at New Mexico Tech, while Miriam was the primary caregiver of her children. Other than raising children, Miriam’s most enjoyable job was at the Hilton Pharmacy, when it was on the Plaza. Both Luis and Miriam are well known in the community and have many friends.
Luis and Miriam had five children: Randall Armijo of Las Vegas, N.M., Sandra Armijo of Mesa, Ariz., Sarah Armijo and Andrea Armijo, both of Albuquerque, N.M. and Ruben Armijo of Socorro. Many of the grand and great- grandchildren were present to assist in the celebration, including Cody and Michelle Martinez and their children, Kendal and Cody III Martinez. Also, Andrea Armijo’s daughter, Khelian Reichard-Armijo and step-daughter, Shyann Reichard helped. Additionally, Randall Armijo’s son, Zach Armijo and his wife Martina Saiz-Armijo, Sandra’s grand-babies were present: Kiarah Taylor and Jadah Fountain. Also present were God daughter, Joyce Chavez, cousin Carlos Tafoya and his wife, Olivia Tafoya.
Those that could not attend but close to the heart of Miriam and Louie are Sandra’s daughter, Stacey Fountain and great grand-child, Nori Fountain. We also missed Randall and Ruthann’s children, Robin Brito and Hannah Armijo.