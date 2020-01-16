The first baby of 2020 at Socorro General Hospital was born on January 5, 2020. Alian Kane Apachito, was born to Alejandra Paez and Von Apachito Jr. from Magdalena, at 3:42 a.m. The New Year’s baby tipped the scales at 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
