First baby of 2020

Submitted photo

The first baby of 2020 at Socorro General Hospital was born on January 5, 2020. Alian Kane Apachito, was born to Alejandra Paez and Von Apachito Jr. from Magdalena, at 3:42 a.m. The New Year’s baby tipped the scales at 7 pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.