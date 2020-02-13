A popular club sport open to anyone interested in participating is also a foreign one to most Socorro sports fans. New Mexico Tech University offers a weekly cricket club in its gym for hitters of all ages.
Started by multiple students from the Indian community who made their way to further their education in Socorro, the group is a non-competitive league in which players can go to have fun and blow off steam in between a stressful class or research schedule.
Originally from Bangladesh, India, Club President Milton Chandra is the driving force behind the group, showing up early to set up the playing field for whomever is able to make a particular match.
“I’ve always been a street level player, never high end competitive play.” He said. “But I’ve been playing this game since I was in grade school, around seven or eight years old. It is the most popular game from where myself and other players here come from. We try to make this club both competitive as well as friendly for everyone that decides to come. No clash or mind games when we play. Just having fun.”
While somewhat unfamiliar to the United States athletic community, cricket is very similar to baseball. Standard games consist of anywhere from 8 to 11 players with each team switching off innings either batting or bowling (fielding). The defense attempts to get the batsman out in multiple ways including hitting the two set up wickets (pitchers mound and home plate). Batsmen attempt to reach both wickets for one run with a hit to the boundary counting as four runs and a shot over the boundary accounting for six.
Dipanjan Das Roy is a recent masters student graduate in computer science, having previously studied at the undergraduate level at the University of Engineering and Technology Bangladesh. He remains with the school, working at the Magdalena Ridge Observatory and is a stanch fan of playing cricket with his fellow teammates.
“I applied to multiple universities and was excited to come and attend New Mexico Tech because it seemed like a program that sparked my interest,” he said. “My parents were not 100 percent behind that decision but it was what I wanted to do. Being able to play cricket is an added bonus here at the university. I grew up with this game from back home and have always loved it.”
Players rotate between positions throughout a particular match, giving everyone an opportunity to bat as well as bowl with particular throwers and hitters getting the chance to shine at their respective positions. One particular team favorite hitter, a former sub-tech engineering major, is known simply as ‘Al’.
“I’m here whenever possible because playing is fun,” he said. “Everyone here is very friendly and support each other during a game. It was a culture shock coming here to Socorro at first because it is so much more quiet than my home country. But once you settle in this is a great community and cricket is just one example of that. The people here have been very kind.”
Bangladesh is not the only Asian area in which these players have come to Socorro from. Dumjindu Premachandra, a top notch baller, originates from the island country of Sri Lanka and is currently working on his P.h.D. in chemistry.
“I enjoy playing cricket and being out here having fun with everyone,” he said. “This is not about serious competition. It is about being together. We all do our separate roles on the team. I am one of the older players here and it’s a challenge to compete with these younger guys. Being in the lab here at Tech is stressful for us and playing cricket is a release. It is a mind game and an art in my mind. This is not simply balling and hitting, it is about being together, and that is what we enjoy.”
The club team is always open to new players. From 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the New Mexico Tech gymnasium is the most common time the team competes. You can also visit the school’s athletics directory website for more information on possibly getting involved with the club team.