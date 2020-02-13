Socorro’s own HOT squad (Heroes of Tomorrow) are currently in late 2019-2020 season competition in the FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) robotics league. Recently the team traveled to Waddell, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix, to compete at Canyon View High School for a qualifying event heading into the the upcoming state championships.
The HOT squad took home a 2nd place Motivational award, 3rd place Design award and 3rd place Winning Alliance award.
“This experience was amazing and also intense,” Head Coach Gwen Valentino said. “I am so proud of these kids and seeing how far they have come in such a short time.”
After starting out as a FIRST Lego League Jr. team, the HOT Squad moved up to the FLL level. This year they moved up once again to the FTC (First Tech Challenge). HOT squad players Ixchel (15), Iriana (13) and Ithan Valentino (12) as well as Robinson Ford (13), made the trip west to compete and were the only New Mexico team in competition. Along with coach Valentino the group was accompanied by team parents Greg Valentino as well as Ephraim and Julie Ford.
This particular competition was a tandem style event with robotics specialists from all over the Southwest region being paired up at random before top preforming groups were able to select which teams they decided to pair up with.
One particular moment early on had all HOT Squad parents proud when local team CAVIAT had a robot that was not working as the two groups were paired up. Electing to sit out at first as to not cost points for the tandem team, HOT Squad members refused and brought the group in to compete together.
“Our team had gracious professionalism,” Valentino said. “Seeing the creativity from this group is great. But the level of compassion is so great to see in them.”
After a long day the HOT Squad, at this point in ninth place as a group, were picked as alliance members to the top two teams in the competition, Beep Patrol and the Jagers. The first pairing in the semifinals of Beep and HOT won. In the final run of the day the combined robots of the HOT Squad and Jagers finished first place in the round at 118 points with a 48-42 Autonomous score and 36-22 in Driver-Control score. It was the first time a New Mexico group scored over 100 points in the competition.
Coach Valentino cited that the Beep Patrol group complemented HOT Squad multiple times on just how happy they were about the way in which they played so well together and hope to team up with them in the future.
The HOT Squad recently battled in the Socorro qualifier this season, finishing second to last place but winning the Motivate award and qualifying for the NM state championship. They followed that performance up during the Sandia Park Qualifier, finishing in 17th and winning the Design Award. The next task will be on February 22 at the Northern Arizona Fieldhouse for the Arizona State Championships.
“What a huge day for this young rookie team from Socorro,” Valentino said. “They are so proud to bring home the awards and the friendships they have made. What they are doing is amazing.”