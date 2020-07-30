Amalia (Molly) Gonzales, age 66, went home to be with our Lord, on July 17, 2020. She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas N.M. Molly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a strong, loving, caring, and kind woman. Molly had a wonderful sense of humor, was happy all the time, could put a smile on anyone's face, and never met a stranger. She never hesitated to help anyone in need. Molly loved animals, especially her beloved dog named "Baby" who stayed by her side until her last breath. She enjoyed going to the casino's, flea markets, and thrift stores once in a while. Molly will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Avelino Gonzales Sr., daughter, Tammy Dry; sisters, Connie Duran and Beverly Gonzales. Molly is survived by her sons, Jerry Dry, Andrew Luna (fiancée, Nicole Torres), Adan Luna (companion, Priscilla Conjeo); grandchildren, Joshua Gonzales, ( Kathy) Jacob Gonzales, (Kelly) Kianna Gonzales, (companion, Damien Chavez), Audrianna Luna, Cruzito Luna, Angelyiece Luna, Adan Luna, Alexis Garcia, and Nevaeh Burciaga; great-grandchildren, Andres Duran, Makaela Gonzales, Kaylee Gonzales, Faith Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, Jared Gonzales, Jericho Gonzales, Athena Sue Gonzales, and Dacion Chavez.; mother, Maria C. Gonzales; sisters, Angie G O'Donald (Byron), Charlene Martinez, and Veronica Gonzales; brothers, Avelino Gonzales (Martha), George Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales (Vicky), Johnny Gonzales (Lori), Sammy Gonzales (Brittany), Robert Michael Gonzales ( Kristin), Joseph Gonzales (Trish), Tim Gonzales (fiancé, Lillian), Roy Gonzales
(Stephanie) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, NM, beginning with a Visitation at 9:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM, a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM and Interment to follow at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery. Urn Bearers will be her grandsons, Josh and Jacob Gonzales. The family expresses a special thank you to our "Special Angel" Trish Gonzales, sister-in-law, for her dedication and caring love that she selflessly gave Amalia (Molly) without fail every day, in her final days. We also thank Crystal Silva from Home Health Care, who was also there every day to help with Molly's Care, Chaplin Joel Steen, Cynthia Baca and all the rest of Hospice Staff. Please sign Molly’s online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM