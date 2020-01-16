Ambers Wayne Guin passed away surrounded by his family on January 5, 2020, in Alamogordo, N.M.
Ambers was born February 24, 1930, in Stroud, Oklahoma to Lawrence and Wreathal Fay Guin.
In his early years, his family settled in Datil, NM where they established a family ranch.
Ambers was an adventuresome soul and learned to fly at a young age, he performed his first solo flight at the age of 14 and obtained his pilot license at the age of 16. He was a truly gifted pilot and could take off or land anywhere he chose which led to many adventures in the years to come.
Ambers graduated from Magdalena High School and served in the Army where he was stationed in Alaska. After his service he returned home to Magdalena, N,M.
He married Flora Bertie Leonard in April of 1954 and they raised two sons, Jack Wayne and Wilson Lee. Ambers and Bertie were married for 65 years.
Ambers built and owned Guin’s Texaco Service in Magdalena and also ranched on the Catron County line. He served as a volunteer EMT and was the Fire Chief for Magdalena. He also served as the Airport Manager and had the honor of the field being named after him. Ambers also held the title of Grand Marshal for Old Timers one year. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. Ambers was an active member of the community and everyone knew that if they needed help, he was the one who would answer the call.
Ambers’ held many titles in his lifetime, but his most cherished title was Pa. Whether it be building fence, branding, hunting, exploring the forest on a four-wheeler or flying in his plane; his grandchildren have many precious memories of the time spent together. Pa had a gift of making his grandchildren feel like they were the most important person in the room.
Survivors include Jack and Karri Guin of Aztec, N.M; Wilson and Brenda Guin of Alamogordo, N.M; a brother James (Annemarie) of Magdalena N.M.
Ambers grandchildren include Chad Guin of Aztec, N.M., Kyle Guin of Calabasas, California, Jacob Guin of Las Cruces, N.M., and Kristin Guin of Pueblo, Colorado.
Ambers was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Flora Bertie Guin; his parents, Lawrence and Wreathal Fay; and siblings, Ed and Grace.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Chad Guin, Kyle Guin, Jacob Guin, Kristin Guin, Mike Leonard, Walter Olmstead, Clark Brown, Eugene Castillo and Kricket Porter.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Magdalena Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alamogordo Home Care and Hospice would be appreciated.