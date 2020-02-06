Angelina “Angie” Reynolds, 91, a lifelong resident of Socorro (Lopezville), N.M. was born to Isidro and Maria Dolores “Lola” Lopez on February 11, 1928.
She passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on January 27, 2020.
Angie worked at the Socorro Café where she met her future husband Charlie. In time they opened the Westward Ho Café on California Street, which was a mainstay in Socorro for many years. She loved her customers and was always joking with everyone. Angie would take her two teacup chihuahuas to work with her and keep them in her apron pockets which was always a conversation piece with her many friends. They eventually sold the café and moved to a small diner for the Socorro Continental Trailways Bus Station which was no longer a full time job for them. They got to relax a little and pursue their hobbies. Angie’s true passion was her music. She was a talented accordion player and played in the church choir, weddings, funerals, and anywhere there was an audience. She was a bundle of energy and could out sing and out dance anyone. Angie’s second passion was the casinos and went every time she got the chance. In Angie’s younger years she played on a softball team as a pitcher. In her senior years, she volunteered at the Elementary Schools as a “granny.” The little children loved her and she loved them. Angie loved her Socorro and will be sorely missed by her family and many Socorro friends. She will be remembered by her beautiful eyes, her turquoise rings, her charming smile, her joking gestures, but mostly by her laughter.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Charlie of 40 years, her parents Isidro and Maria Dolores (Los) Lopez and her sisters Emma, Josie, Maria Chonita (Chunkie) and Peggy.
She is survived by her sisters Mary Trujillo and Precilla Whiting; her stepchildren John "Butch", Era Jean, Charolette Ann, as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A heartfelt gratitude to Socorro General Hospital, staff at Rust Medical Hospital, care givers and hospice care and all who helped Angie during her harder times.
A rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino, Socorro. A 9 a.m. Mass will be conducted with Father John Anasiudu presiding.
Angie's care has been entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.