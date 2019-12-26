Anthony Chavez went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was in the comfort of his own home and surrounded by those he loved.
He began to work at age 12 with his father and brother at the family business Abe’s Glass in Albuquerque’s south valley. Anthony and Debi opened another Abe’s Glass in Socorro, in 1989. They continued to live and work in Socorro until their retirement in 2016. After retirement Anthony and Debi moved to Rio Rancho.
Anthony served in the US Army from 1973 until he was honorably discharged from Fort Carson in 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Debi, of 41 years, siblings, Bernadette Lloyd, Jerry Chavez, Kathy Saavedra, Viola Morones, and Rosemary Olguin; a daughter, Yvette, and her husband Brent McGee, a daughter Ramona and husband Jamie Aragon; a son Daniel and wife Natalie Chavez, daughter Lisa and husband Nick Harrington. He was also Pa to seven loving grandchildren, Jovan and Deven McGee, Amaya and Jax Harrington, Jacob and Evan Chavez, and Natasha Aragon, as well as many nephews, nieces, and extended family.
Anthony was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents Adelino and Rose Chavez.
Services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Rio Rancho 138 Frontage Road NE Rio Rancho, N.M. The burial will follow at Vista Verde Cemetery 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, N.M. All are welcome to attend a reception immediately after at the Italian American Club 1565 Stephanie Road SE Rio Rancho, N.M.