Anthony Louis Padilla Sr., 47, of Socorro, NM passed away on the morning of Monday June 29, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1973 in Albuquerque, NM to Samuel Padilla Sr. and Carmen Gallegos. Anthony is preceded in death by his grandparents, Meliton “Tony” Gallegos and Marina Gallegos and Marcelino and Mary Padilla. Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Carmen Gallegos; his Father Samuel Padilla Sr. and wife, Isabell; his only and older brother Samuel Padilla Jr.; his only and younger sister Michelle Paz and Husband, Adam; his only son and best friend, Anthony Jr. “Tony”; his only daughter, Shanley Collins and Husband Bobby; his grandchildren, Rylan and Kyler Collins; his nephews, Samuel Padilla III and wife, Stephanie; Adam Paz Jr. and wife, Kiara; his nieces, Marina Paz and companion, Jacob; Gabrielle and Camren Paz; many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, great nephews, nieces and friends. A Holy Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 9:30 am. Interment will take place in the San Miguel Catholic Cemetery. The Urn-bearer is Anthony’s son, Anthony Jr. Honorary Urn-Bearers are Samuel Padilla Jr, Samuel Padilla III, Adam Paz Sr., Adam Paz Jr., Jacob Breaux, Gilbert Armijo, Loren Tafoya, Andre Tafoya, Manuel Pino Sr., Manuel Pino Jr., Jonathan Pino, Sam Gallegos, Arthur Tafoya, Raymond Gallegos and Joseph Gonzales. To view full obituary, more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com
