Bernadette Ary-Bruton was a loving mother, wife and friend of Datil, NM passed away on May 3rd 2020. She will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her husband Wilson Bruton and her four children Amanda Spurgeon, Lance Sanchez, Lexus McCleery & Angelica McCleery, four grandchildren, Siblings Kathy Heinsohn & Lorie Taylor. Preceded in death by her loving Parents Wayne & Ellen Ary. Bernadette was laid to rest on Saturday May 9th in Datil, NM
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- County Covid-19 Update
- Danielle E. Haley
- Socorro grad keeping everyone pointed in right direction
- Armstrong advocates common-sense reopening
- Socorro Police Department Blotter
- Safe, gradual reopening ahead
- Early voting protocol established
- Suzanne Coulloudon Farris
- Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 5,212
- Olney signs with New Mexico Highlands
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.