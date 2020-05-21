Charles Augustus Lerke

Charles Agustus Lerke gained his wings at 89 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Socorro, New Mexico. He was born in Hot Springs, New Mexico on December 3, 1930. Charles was raised in Hot Springs before enlisting in 1950. As a corporal, he was called to active duty during the Korean War. In 1952 he was honorably discharged and moved on in life. He and his dad ran a secondhand store in Truth or Consequences. He also worked security at the White Sands Missile Range and was at one time a Sierra County Deputy Sheriff. He later retired and has lived in the Socorro area for the last 30 years. He made many friends here and was passionate about his dancing. Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Lillian, his first wife, Vera; second wife, Peggy; and his oldest son, Raymond. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lansford and family of Las Cruces, New Mexico; his son, Dennis of Socorro, New Mexico; as well as grandchildren Jarrod, Jordan, Ashley, Kaylee, Cody, and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Charles as well as an inurnment at the Ft. Stanton National Cemetery at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Charles' care has been entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral Services
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801