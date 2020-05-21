Charles Eugene Lamkin, Jr.

Born June 23, 1976 in Socorro, NM to Charles and Barbara Lamkin.
Charles attended Sarracino Middle School, and graduated from Channing High in 1995, in Texas. He also graduated from truck driving school in Fort Simcoe WA in 2004. Charles was a retired truck driver who enjoyed singing “On the Road Again.”Texas
He is preceded in death by his father Charles Lamkin, Sr.
He is survived by his mother Barbara of Texas, sisters Tina Chavez and Husband Robert of Marana, AZ and Lisa Okoro of Bellingham, WA, and his son Frankie.
Charles enjoyed life and doing what he wanted to do, and went home to be with Jesus his Lord and Savior on Friday May 8, 2020. He and his dad are in Heaven, sitting and talking about truckin’.
Charles will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those that knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3pm on May, 24, 2020 at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, Texas.