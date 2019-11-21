Cindy Sue Coker Danley, of La Luz, NM, age 51, is with her (our) Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She passed away on November 8, 2019.
Cindy was born December 11, 1967 to Kenneth Lee Coker and Carol Emery Coker in Socorro, N.M.
She attended Datil Elementary and graduated Quemado High School as Valedictorian. Cindy graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from NMSU. Her first teaching job was at Holloman Air force base. James and Cindy moved to Tularosa where Cindy took a break from teaching to raise their three sons; Paden, Wyatt and Cade.
In 2004, she started teaching 1st and 2nd grades at Tularosa Elementary. Teaching was one of Cindy’s passions. She loved her job as well as her coworkers. She often told stories of her students and had many fond memories of being a Wildcat. There she taught for 15 years until her death.
Cindy’s first love was her family; she loved her boys and loved being their mom. She instilled within her children the importance of family time, study time and prayer time. Cindy loved agriculture, raising cattle and passing that love down to her kids in their 4-H and FFA projects. Working and feeding cows with Jason and coming home to brand were things she cherished. Those were the days where we worked hard and laughed hard and made lifelong memories. Cindy’s blue eyes could light up a room, her smile was contagious. Cindy was selfless, kind, giving and gracious.
Cindy was preceded in death by her dad Kenneth, his parents Lee and Lorane Coker, Carol’s parents Odell and Rob Emery.
She is survived by her husband Jason Danley of La Luz, N.M.; sons Paden James (Leanne Holmes) of Encino, N.M., Wyatt Lee (MaKayla Jacobs) of Houston, Texas, and Cade Glen who is a senior at Tularosa High School; three grandchildren Hadley, Bradley and Brady; her mother Carol Coker of Datil, N.M.; sisters Kara Bartlett of Libby Montana, and Jacquie Atwood (Blaine Atwood) of Datil; two nieces, Trista and Caitlynn; and four nephews Christopher, Bud, Kyle, and Kenneth; as well as many loving cousins, friends and students.
Memorial services were held Wednesday, November 13 at the Datil Elementary School Gym and in Alamogordo, Saturday, November 16 at the Christ Community Church.
Interment followed at the Datil Cemetery.
Cindy was loved by many and will be sorely missed.