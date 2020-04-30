Danielle E. Haley, age 57, passed away on April 26, 2020 in her hometown of Socorro, NM. Danielle was born March 11, 1963 to Jean and Lala Fraissinet. She was a 1981 graduate of Socorro High School. Danielle found her true passion and calling while working with the disabled population, first at Tresco Inc. and later with Adalante. She will be remembered by her friends and family for her unwavering kindness, upbeat and bubbly personality, and fierce loyalty. She had an uncanny ability to make people feel comfortable and welcome in all situations. More than anything, she cherished time spent with family and close friends. Danielle was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Josanne Paz. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 39 years, Mark Haley; her children, Kevin (Veronica), Aimee (Josh), Sarah (Kyle); brother, John; sisters, Llewellyn and Jessica; niece , Anne Landavazo; grandchildren, Joshua, Audrina, Hailey, and Scotty.
