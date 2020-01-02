David Alan Hyndman passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Eve, 2019, aged 67. He was born in Huntsville, Alabama, to John R. and Mary C. Hyndman.
He attended primary schools in Alabama and Pennsylvania, and when his family moved to Randolph, Ohio, he started at Randolph Elementary School, and then went on to graduate from Waterloo High School in 1970. He graduated from the University of Akron, and after serving as an engineer officer in the U.S. Army, he obtained a graduate degree in geophysics at New Mexico State University.
Dave owned and ran a geophysical consulting company, Sunbelt Geophysics, for 25 years in Albuquerque and Socorro, N.M.
Dave is survived by his wife, Ingrid of the family home; his stepsons Kai Garrott of Albuquerque, NM and Oliver Garrott of Williams, Ariz; his sister, Carol C. Hyndman of Ronceverte, W.V.; his sister, Janet R. Cushman (Robert) of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; his brother, John R. Hyndman (Beth O’Leary) of Las Cruces, N.M.; and another sister ,Catherine J. Bobbitt (Steve) of Dillingham, Alaska.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Alice Halverson of Yankton, S.D. He leaves behind nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by both his parents.
A service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10 a.m., at Epiphany Episcopal Church, Socorro, N.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in David's honor to an organization of your choice . To view information or
leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral. com. Dave's care has been entrusted to: Daniels Funeral Home.