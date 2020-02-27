Donna M Torres, 71 of Las Cruces, New Mexico went to be with Our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces New Mexico.
Donna M. Torres was born on April 20, 1948 in Austin, Minnesota.
Donna was an artist by heart. She loved painting florals and enjoyed fishing. Donna had a wonderful laugh and smile that would warm up any room. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons Kenneth Gossman and William Gossman. She has three sisters Diane, DeEete, and Denise. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Liam, Noah, and Adysson . She is preceded in death by both parents Father Delmar D Browning and Mother Florence M Browning. A private memorial service will take place at a later date with family and close friends in Magdalena, New Mexico.