Feranando Kline Montano

Fernando entered into eternal rest on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Rojelio and Julia Montano; sisters, Margie Woods and Jenny Montano; brother, Jimmy Montano; wife, Francis Montano; and daughter, Lena Martinez.
Fernando is survived by his son, Lawrence (Tanya) Montano; daughters, Rita Langston, Molly Stubblefield, and Annalisa White; grandchildren, Dominic (Barbie), Little Leah, Brandon (Gabby), Alex, many other grandchildren, and great-grandson, Canien.
Fernando loved fishing and spending time with his family. You could always find him at Supermart having coffee and doughnuts with his friends. Fernando never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and those whose lives he touched.
Services for Fernando were held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Socorro Baptist Temple, 1301 Fairgrounds Road, Socorro, New Mexico. Inurnment will follow the service at the San Miguel Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Dominic Montano, Leah Martinez, Brandon Amaro, Alex Amaro, Lawrence Montano, Reyes Romero, and Canien Montano.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Fernando's care has been entrusted to Daniel family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.