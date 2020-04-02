Frank D. Clevenger, Sr., 79, a resident of Socorro, N.M/, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020.
He was a member of R.L.D.S. Church; the U.S. Naval Air Reserves; past Master of Socorro Lodge No. 9, AF and AM; past worthy Patron of Magdalen Chapter No. 9, O.E.S.; worked at Stallion Range Center, W.S.M.R.; retired in 2005.
Frank is preceded in death by daughter, Catherine Clevenger-Saxton; father, B.E. Clevenger; mother, Alice Clevenger; 3 siblings, Mildred Orr, Dora Hill and Randall Clevenger; nephews, Tim Linton, Steve Linton; nieces, Sherry Linton and Carol Clevenger; and numerous aunts, uncles and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Page Clevenger of Socorro, N.M.; daughter, Sandra McDonald of Belen, NM; son, Frank D. Clevenger, Jr. of Socorro; grandchildren, Dale Straley of Belen; Zachary Baca of Albuquerque, NM; Marissa Baca of Socorro; Damon Saxton of Albuquerque; Gabriel Clevenger of Albuquerque; Kody McDonald of Belen; Ashly Hillard of Alamogordo, NM and Haley Hillard of Alamogordo; great-grandson, Zachary Baca of Albuquerque.
In lieu of flowers, please support the Alzheimer’s Association. Thanks to everyone for all the prayers, support and well wishes. Please sign Frank’s online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM.