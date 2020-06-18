George Enriquez Zamora, born on April 18, 1956, entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2020 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy. He attended Mt. Carmel elementary school, and then graduated from Socorro High School in 1974. George then went on to attend UNM; recieving a bachelor’s degree in Journalism in 1983. He worked at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, where he was the Public Information Officer and retired in 2007. He married Bernadette Martinez in 1996. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting in the mountains. He played the guitar and enjoyed purchasing old ones to fix up. He always found ways to share his love for music with his children. He was never afraid to share his love with anyone. His favorite pastime was spending time with his wife and children. He was an active member of the San Miguel Catholic Church, and served in many ministries such as usher, lector, and catechist. He never missed mass and looked forward to attending on Sunday mornings. George is preceded in death by his parents, Carlota and Miguel Zamora. He is survived by his loving Wife of 23 years, Bernadette Zamora. Their son, Christopher Zamora; daughters, Carlissa Zamora, Micaela Zamora, and Kateri Zamora. A rosary will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at the San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, New Mexico. A mass will immediately follow at 9:30 am with Father John Anasiudu presiding. Buriel will take place immediatly following the mass at the Polvadera Cemetery. . Pallbearers will be Ernest Griego, Salo Griego, Jerry Griego, Rick Griego, Deyonn Martinez, and Pat Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Chavez and Joey Griego. In lieu of flowers donations may be given in George 's honor to the San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, NM 87801. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. George's care has been entrusted to:
