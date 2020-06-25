Gloria T. Goforth passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a lifelong resident of Socorro.
Gloria was born March 6, 1939, to Louis and Petra (Naranjo) Torres. Gloria went to beauty school in California, but spent most of her life working as a waitress. She loved meeting new people from all over the world and enjoyed conversations.
On October 6, 1962, Gloria married Harold Goforth of Mt. Vernon, KY. Together they had three children: Patricia, James and David.
Gloria was a proud supporter of the Military and an active volunteer at the DAV in Socorro. She loved to be part of the dinners. She would help organize and sell tickets. Her favorite was football season at the DAV, she always had her name on the board.
Every morning you would find Gloria at the kitchen table with her coffee and puzzles. She would work the crossword, sudoku and cryptogram puzzles in the newspapers.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father, Louis, mother, Petra, two sons, James and David, and three sisters Barbara Torres, Viola Polock and Andrea Torres. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Wilson and her grandchildren, Amanda Boyce (Jarrod Boyce,) David Goforth (Keri Burris,) Christina Otero, David Ross Goforth and Valerie Ross, as well as her three brothers Louis, Frankie, and Tony, and many close family members.
Celebration of Life will be at the home, 1227 Santa Fe Lane in Socorro NM, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm.