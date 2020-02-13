Henry E. Deters Jr, 77, a resident of the Deters household in Socorro, NM passed away on February 6th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
He was being cared for by his loving brother, Mark E Deters and wife Frances at their home.
Our gratitude goes out to Socorro hospice for their wonderful care.
He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Mildred and father, Henry Deters both of Socorro and his brother Robert of Idaho.
He was an intellectually active person who earned two degrees in both philosophy and journalism. He learned how to fly and was a pilot for his brother Robert for several years. Photography was a lifelong passion and he enjoyed corraling the family for photos and taking nature photos and shooting videos. In later years he worked as a polygrapher for both law enforcement and private entities.
He is survived by his brother, Mark Deters, Marks wife Frances, and two nieces and a nephew - Mariah and Olivia Deters of Socorro,N.M. and Harrison Deters of Ft Collins, Colo,.
He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held later in the spring. The Deters family would like to thank our friends for their support during this time.