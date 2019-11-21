Henry Lucero, 78 entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, November 5 at Belen Meadows in Belen, N.M.
Henry was born on January 20, 1941, in San Acacia, N.M. to Augustine and Della Lucero. Henry graduated from Socorro High School and went on to serve his country where he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His work experience included working at Eagle Picher and the White Sands Missile Range. He enjoyed family gatherings and playing the guitar.
He is preceded in death by his parents Augustine and Della Lucero. Brothers; Charlie Lucero, Frankie Lucero, Reynold Lucero and Leroy Lucero.
He is survived by his two sons, Andrew Lucero of Gallup, and Jerry Herron and wife Michelle of Belen; Grandchildren-Andrea, Andrew Jr. , Taniya, Damien and Ayden, Jaron Herron and wife Marquisha of Socorro, Javin Herron of Belen and great-grandchildren-Ta'lon, Brailyn and Enzo. He is also survived by his siblings: Willie Lucero of Albuquerque, Augustine Lucero of Socorro, Anna Mae and Nick Fleming of Socorro and Evelyn and Edwin Gallegos of Albuquerque as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Henry will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico at a later date.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Henry's care was entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.