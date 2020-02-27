Irene C. DeLeon

Irene C. De Leon, age 54, a life-long resident of Socorro, N.M., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on February 21, 2020.
She was a member of the San Miguel Catholic Church. Irene loved to dance, cook for her family and taking trips to the casino. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Irene loved to make people laugh and smile and she loved to sing. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Pete L. and Mary A. Silva; sister, Carol Silva; nephew, Andrew H. Silva.
She is survived by her sons, Pj Silva (Destinee) and kids; Ricky De Leon and kids; daughters, Maria De Leon (Jose) and kids, Felicia De Leon (George) and kids; Selena De Leon (Julio Carrasco) and kids; and 18 loving grandchildren; four loving great-grand-children and eight loving brothers and sisters.
Services will take place at Romero Funeral Home in Belen on Thursday, February 27, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m.
Romero Funeral Home, in Belen, N.M., is in charge of local arrangements.