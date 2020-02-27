Isabel “Bella” Montoya left this world to join her Father in heaven on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 89.
Isabel was a lifelong resident of Socorro. She was the daughter of John C. and Flora Jaramillo. She was married to Filemon “Phil” Montoya (deceased).
She was sister to three brothers, Tony Jaramillo (deceased), Andy Jaramillo and Frank Jaramillo and four sisters, Gloria Casey, Leah Wills, Corina Taylor and Lorraine Woodard (deceased). She was mother to three children, Michael Phillip (deceased), Ann Shiells and Bernadette Gonzales and mother-in-law to Ray Gonzales, Danny Shiells (deceased) and Jim Leviner. She was grandmother to Stephen and Sean Apodaca, Sara-Brianna Ocampo and husband, Simon and Genesis Leviner and great-grandmother to seven children, Syler, Mila and Azaleiah Apodaca, Jadyn, MiaLani and Kahlani Ocampo and Elianah Still. She was Auntie Bella to many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law to many brothers and sisters-in-law in both the Jaramillo and Montoya families.
Isabel was Socorro County Treasurer for many terms. She was a devout San Miguel parishioner, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a steadfast member of the Socorro Democratic Party. She was a trailblazer in that she ran for a county office when it was uncommon for women. She was blessed to have many loyal employees through the years and enjoyed relationships at the courthouse and politics in general. Isabel loved her family above everything. She loved music and to dance with her sister, Gloria. She loved her friends, especially those she had since childhood. She enjoyed her social life. She was an avid supporter of Socorro youth and was forever a loyal Warrior fan. She loved to laugh and kept her sense of humor until the end. We will remember Isabel’s kind, loving and generous heart and radiant smile.
We want to thank staffs of Good Sam, Country Living and Debbie DeMoss for their goodness. We want to thank all of you that made Socorro the home she always cherished.
Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, New Mexico. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at San Miguel Catholic Church with Father John Anasiudu presiding. Burial will take place at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery following the service.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Isabel's care has been entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro chapel.