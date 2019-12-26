James Fredie Livingston 

Fredie was born to Jimmie and Roma (Cook) Livingston of Tularosa on March 29, 1951 at Gerald Champion Memorial Hospital.
He attended Tularosa schools, where he played football, baseball, basketball, and ran track and field. Fredie, was a talented athlete. He held records in track and field, including the 1969 New Mexico State record for long jump and the Tularosa Wildcats Golden Helmet award in football.
After graduating Tularosa High School in 1969, Fredie attended and ultimately earned a master's degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from the New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.
It was in Fredie's final class before receiving his master's, that he met Roberta McClarin (a teaching assistant, completing her PhD). Fred and Roberta both accepted positions with Socorro Consolidated Schools, where they would live for the next 15 years, and raise their children.
In 1992 the Livingstons returned to the Tularosa Basin. Fred served as the district Speech Pathologist and continued his passion for Tularosa Wildcat sports by coaching football, baseball, and track. Coach Livingston was known for his connection with the players, integrity, and love of defense.
Fred, a wonderful humorist of great wit, kept his friends and family captivated with his gift of storytelling. He was an avid mountain biker, talented bassist, loved music, and truly felt at home hiking through the desert. Aside from his family, loved ones, and the Green Bay Packers, Fred cared most about the environment. The wilderness, wildlife, and public lands of New Mexico were extremely important to him.
Family often referred to him as "The Guardian of the Desert Animals."
Fred is preceded in death by his father James "Jimmie" Livingston, and an infant brother. He is survived and remembered by his mother Roma Livingston (Tularosa, NM); a son, Aaron and wife, Samantha; and granddaughters, Amonique and Zöe Livingston (The Colony, Texas); a daughter Natalie Livingston, and loving wife of 42 years, Dr. Roberta Livingston.
Fred will be remembered for his honor, integrity, ethics, compassion, and love.
Roberta, Aaron, Natalia, and Roma Livingston would like to invite friends, students, colleagues, and anyone influenced and inspired by Fredie Livingston to join them in a memorial celebration of life, January 12 at Casa de Suenos in Tularosa, N.M. from 2 to 4 p.m. Come raise a glass, share a story, laugh, and reminisce. Casual (and Green Bay Packer) attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance (nmwild.org), and vote to keep public lands, public.