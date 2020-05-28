Jesse Salas “The Man, the Myth, the Legend,” 53 years of age, gained his wings on Thursday May 14th, 2020. Jesse was born in Socorro, NM on February 5, 1967 to Josie Lopez and Jose Eusebio Salas Turrietta. He was a well-known, local mechanic who had a passion for helping others and greatly cherished his children, grandchildren and his horse. He also loved the outdoors and loved to be creative. His hobbies included fishing, welding, climbing, inventing and working old cars. He is proceeded in death by his first wife, Beverly Rivera Salas, maternal grandmother, Ofelia Serna and paternal grandmother Marianna Salas. He is survived by his wife Nancy Salas-Padilla, his children, Tony “TJ” Salas (Liza), Alexis Rincones (Carlos), Cristal Salas (Casey), Venus Salas, Gabino Salas, grandchildren Adrian and Beverly Rincones, Kalvin Vallejos, Aderyn Salas, Zanitta and Zadra Salas. And by siblings, brother, Richard “Chris” (Kim) Salas, Sisters Irene Salas, Angela Salas, Marion Loera, Charlene (Vaughn) Spence, Carol (Eddie) Padilla as well as many nephews and nieces and family and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 9:00 am, at Potter's House, 1203 Frontage Rd NW, Socorro. Interment to follow at San Acacia Cemetery, San Acacia, New Mexico. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Jesse's care has been entrusted to:
