Joseph D. Gutierrez passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at his home with his mother, Betty Chavez, at his side.
Joseph loved to spend time with his mother, family, friends, his dogs, listening to music, especially Rihanna. He loved to collect model cars, Funko Pop’s, and hot wheels. He also loved watching YouTube videos, playing video games and watching movies.
Joseph will be remembered for his awesome humor, making funny faces, and his strong will and perseverance.
He is preceded in death by his Grandpa, Robert V. Chavez, Grandma Alvita Chavez, his cousin Daniel R Chavez, and Uncle Daniel Chavez.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Chavez, his sister Alvita J. Chavez (Chucky), his nephews, Charles Joseph, Sergio, and Victor, his brother Michael Gutierrez (Brandi) and their children, his Aunts Kathy Chavez and her son Eli Armijo, Mary Chavez (Ralph), Virginia Chavez, and Maryann Chavez-Lopez (Jerry) their children, his Uncles Robert J. Chavez (Tina), his cousins Christina and Savanna, Edward Chavez (Tammy), his cousins Felicia, and Selena, and Christopher Chavez (Esmeralda), his favorite cousins Katherine Chavez, Shania Chavez and Chase Chavez, many other family members, cousins and friends.
We would like to thank Noblin’s Funeral Home for all the services they provided and the care for Joseph. Many thanks to Ida Famerer and Miranda Padilla at Socorro General Home Hospice for all the love, attention and extraordinary care they provided to Joseph and the family.
Thank you everyone for all the calls, texts and visits, and all the love that was given to the family at this difficult time.
Services will be held at a later date.
Fly high with the angels, Joe! You will be missed.