Joseph Lee Herrera passed away peacefully in his home on December 23, 2019. Joseph was born to Alvin and Irene Herrera on September 16, 1977 in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his daughters Gina Herrera and Annalise Rose Herrera, granddaughter Rayanna Garcia, parents Alvin and Irene Herrera and many family members and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. There will be no services to honor his request. Please keep the family in your prayers.
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony Chavez
- A year in review
- City says good-bye to two long-time employees
- Shakes, sandwiches and a good cup of joe
- James Fredie Livingston
- Law and Order - Police and Sheriff's departments
- Joseph Lee Herrera
- Lopez wishes there was more community involvement
- Bringing Socorro to Washington, D.C.
- David Alan Hyndman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.