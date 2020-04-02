Joseph R. Tafoya went to his heavenly home on March 26, 2020.
He spent his last day on earth doing what he loved; taking care of his “critters” and being with the ones he loved; his wife of 37 years, Melissa, and his only grandchild, Sonya Jade.
He was proud to serve his fellow Socorro citizens as a deputy of the Socorro County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years.
Joseph is preceded in death by his mom and dad, Sarah and Fidel Tafoya; and his brother, Arturo “Tudy” Tafoya.
He leaves behind a wife; his son, Anthony; his granddaughter, Sonya Jade; three brothers, a sister; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great- nephews.
Services for Joseph may be scheduled and announced at a later date.
