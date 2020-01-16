Julia Martinez went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020.
Julia was born in San Acacia, N.M., to Ramon and Theorita Otero.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Max Otero; sister, Frances Martinez; her daughter, Theresa Villa; and grandson, Ben Villa.
She is survived by her son, Ray Villa; daughters, Geneva Trevizo and husband Alonso, Mary Speer and husband Donald, Bernadette Villa-Morris and husband John, Barbara Griego and husband David; grandchildren, Elijah Briggs, Rachel Lucero, Joshua Villa, Teresa Trevizo, Tiara Vergara, Angela and Mariah Trevizo, Terron Morris, Jalen Vergara, and Madison Griego. Great-grandchildren, Elijah Villa, Annabella and Aria Ebler; and many other family members and friends.
Julia's great joy was her grandchildren.
A funeral service for Julia will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Family Christian Center, 1016 Fowler, Socorro. N.M., at 10 a.m., with a burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Julia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association of New Mexico https://www.alz.org/newmexico.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Julia's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Home, Socorro Chapel.