Lairie James Scrivner, 77, a resident of Socorro, NM, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 after a brief illness. For more information, please see Obituaries at https://www.riversidefunerals.com
Special Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony Chavez
- A year in review
- City says good-bye to two long-time employees
- Shakes, sandwiches and a good cup of joe
- James Fredie Livingston
- Law and Order - Police and Sheriff's departments
- Joseph Lee Herrera
- Lopez wishes there was more community involvement
- Bringing Socorro to Washington, D.C.
- David Alan Hyndman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.