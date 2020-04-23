Lena Mae Masterson, age 92, went to her Heavenly home on April 14th 2020 at 5:45am. She was born in Utopia Texas on February 13th 1928. Lena graduated high school in Magdalena New Mexico and after college moved to Socorro to raise her two children. Lena loved to make jerky, bake her banana nut bread, pecan pies, brownies and also her hundreds of candies and cookies for Christmas. She enjoyed yard work -- planting her rose bushes, flowers and her tomato plants. She especially loved spending time with her family. Lena is preceded in death by her father Frank Thomas Tant, mother Rhoda Bell Tant, brother Robert Tant, sisters Anna Lee Dacus, Velma Baker, Mary Bell Tant, and Billie Ruth Tant, her ex-husband James (Bill) Masterson, also her grandson-in-law Jesse Montano. Lena is survived by her children Billie F. Duke (husband Adrian Duke,) Jimmy W. Masterson (wife Vicky Masterson,) her grandchildren Kenny W. Duke, Kimberly M. Montano, Kellie D. Masterson (partner Luis Saucedo,) and Tina m. Wood; great grandchildren Tenia (husband Fito,) Brandon, Edwin, Esperanza, Moises, Dominic, Kyla, Luis, Kevin, Tyler, Taylor, Luke, Taygan. Also survived by her great-great grandson Ricardo F. Chavez, and her step great-great grandson Diego A. Chavez plus her many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Good Samaritan Society in Socorro from her loved ones, also a special thanks to Riverside Funeral Home for her final care. In lieu of flowers please donate to Good Samaritan Society IN MEMORY OF LENA M. MASTERSON.
