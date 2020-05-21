ARMIJO-Lydio Ambrosio Armijo, 87, went home to his Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born January 28, 1933 to Hipolito and Veronica (Gonzales) Armijo in Socorro, NM. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beatrice (Trujillo) Armijo. Lydio retired from the Navy in 1972 after spending tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam, proudly serving his country for over 21 years. After retirement, Lydio and Betty moved back to Socorro where he spent the next 27 years working for the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. He loved playing cards, dominoes and other games with his family and his dancing skills were well known throughout the land. He is survived by his daughter: Teresa A. Bustamante and husband, David of Albuquerque; sons: Robert L. Armijo and wife, Eva of Las Cruces, NM; Adrian M. Armijo and wife, Elizabeth of Albuquerque, NM; and Lee P. Armijo of Socorro, NM; brother: Reuben Armijo and wife, Dolores of Socorro, NM; sister: Pauline Armijo of Socorro, NM; grandchildren: Alena Gachupin, Joshua Armijo, Brian Armijo, Anissa Armijo, Kayla Armijo, Gavin Armijo, Aidan Armijo, Shiloh Armijo, Sadie Armijo, Diego Bustamante, Luis Bustamante, Roberta Nevarez and Denise Reyes; great grandchildren: Nekko Montoya, Jaden Montoya, Mathias Reyes, Melody Reyes, Marcus Alvarado, Meilani Alvarado and Alani Alvarado. A graveside service took place at the San Miguel Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 . A memorial will be held at a future date for all friends, family and loved ones. Pallbearers will be Nekko Montoya, Jaden Montoya, Joshua Armijo, Brian Armijo, Gavin Armijo, Aidan Armijo, Mathias Reyes, Diego Bustamante, and Luis Bustamante.
