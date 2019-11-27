Madelyn Denise Caldwell

Madelyn Caldwell, age 51, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a five-year struggle with breast cancer. Even cancer could not dim Madelyn’s inner light – she continued to find beauty and joy in people, nature, animals, and just about everything in life. She remained a person of strong faith throughout her challenges. She once posted in her blog, “I have discovered that while pain and fear can spread like ripples on a pond, so can love.” She consciously chose joy each day. Madelyn was a quick wit, a great dancer, a lover of life, and an amazing friend, sister, daughter, mother, teacher, reading coach, and human being. Anyone who knew Madelyn will tell you that they felt unconditionally accepted, even treasured and loved.
Madelyn was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 26, 1968 to Lincoln W. and Alice (Harriet) Caldwell. From the time she was a young child, Madelyn loved learning, teaching, reading, dancing, animals, nature, and time with family and friends. Throughout her childhood, she lived in Socorro, New Mexico where she attended San Miguel Elementary School and then graduated from Socorro High School in 1986. She went to Clarendon College in Clarendon, Texas (where she was voted Ms. Clarendon after meeting and befriending just about everyone at school) for her two-year Associates Degree. Then, she attended West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas where she graduated with her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. After teaching in Texas and then New Mexico for many years, she returned to school (while also working) to attain a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Western New Mexico University. Despite her many accomplishments, Madelyn would tell anyone that the key achievement of her life was being Michaela Mabry’s mother.
Madelyn was preceded in death by her father, Lincoln Caldwell.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Duquet; her daughter, Michaela Mabry; her sister Deb Caldwell and brother- in-law Don Boyd; her sister Kim Caldwell and brother-in-law Kyle Miller; her maternal aunt Marianne Porter; her paternal uncle William (Bill) Caldwell; paternal aunt Bettee Caldwell; and many cousins.
Memorial Rosary and Funeral Mass for Madelyn were held at San Miguel Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23. Interment followed at the old San Miguel Catholic Cemetery. Madelyn was deeply loved by so many, and will be missed. Her family appreciates all the kindnesses shown to them throughout her illness and now. In Madelyn’s memory, donations may be made to Cherished K-9 All Breed Rescue at http://www.cherishedk-9.com/donate.html.