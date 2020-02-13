Margie Ortiz passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief, but hard battle with glioblastoma.
Undoubtedly, her world stopped 11 months prior when she lost the love of her life; her husband, Xavier.
Margie was born to Miguel P. and Vivi (Trujeque) Martinez on November 15, 1948 in Socorro, New Mexico. She graduated from Socorro High School in 1967 and worked as a secretary and a waitress. But her most treasured job by far was being a housewife and mother. Margie married her soulmate, Xavier, and together they had four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Margie loved to bake and sew and would always donate her time to the schools. She was a member and mayordomo of the San Antonio Catholic Church.
Margie is survived by her daughters, Karen Lucero (Brian), Angela Ortiz (Charles Gonzales), Victoria Ortiz (Melisa Montoya); grandchildren, Anthony and Myrannda Dimas, Jerrick, Angelo, and soon to come, Madisyn Montoya; great grandchildren, Iyanna and Alejandro Espino and Amani Dimas; Mother, Vivi Martinez and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Xavier; son, Jose Javier; granddaughter, Adilynn Montoya; father Miguel P. Martinez; and brother, Michael Martinez.
A rosary was recited at 8:30 a.m.,Wednesday, February 12, at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass with Father John Anasiudu presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later time.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Dimas, Myrannda Dimas, Iyanna Espino, Alejandro Espino. Honorary pallbearers are Navidad Ayala, Luciana Welch.
