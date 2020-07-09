Mark Leslie Waggoner passed away on June 30, 2020 in McKinney, TX. Mark was born in Las Vegas, NM on October 15th , 1963 and grew up in Socorro, NM. He further attended New Mexico State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology.
He was many things to many people. A loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He had an intelligent and patient mind and spent over 30 years working in various leadership positions in the risk insurance field where his natural talent of solving problems meshed well with his strong interpersonal skills. Throughout his career, he enjoyed teaching safety courses to a diverse stakeholder group and was active in continuing education with the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
His bright engineering mind enjoyed building Lego sets, listening to loud music, watching movies, driving around in his Jeep Cherokee or old Monte Carlo, climbing, exploring, and enjoying the mandatory cup of coffee each day. More importantly, he was often a sounding board for the people that knew him best as he would patiently listen and offer advice. His family loved him dearly as he made sure to always tell you two things at the end of every conversation: that he loved you and was proud of you.
Mark is survived by his wife: Holli (Glassel) Waggoner; his parents: Claron and Sharon Waggoner; children: Ryan (Jaclyn), Patrick (Avilia), Katie, and Rebecca; grandchildren: Colin, Brynn, and Cade; siblings: Michael (Merlinda), Brenda (Wilson), and Laura (Vernon); nieces and nephews: Helen (Adam), David (Sarah), Kendra (Anthony), Gene (Breanna), Jacob, and Kristin; great nieces and nephews: Aurelia, Anthony Jr., Paxton, Payson.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claron Sr. and Helen Waggoner and Leslie and Hazel Hicks of Socorro, NM.
Services are Monday, July 6th, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Blue Ridge, TX. Viewing is at 10AM followed by the funeral at 11AM. Burial at Blue Ridge Cemetery.