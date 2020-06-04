Mary Louisa Silva Jojola passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Socorro, New Mexico on July 16, 1923 to Tiburcio and Isabel Tellez Silva. She enjoyed crocheting, spending time with family, and listening to music. She is preceded in death by her parents; Petronilio Jojola, Joaquin Jojola; brothers, Jimmy, Paul. Tiburcio, Julian, and sister, Corine Montoya. She is survived by Margaret and husband Jerry; Patrick and wife Olita; Michael and wife Emma; Danny and wife Janet; Barbera Jojola, Opal and husband Robert Adams; sisters Isabel Giron and Terry Silva; she is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service for Mary will take place at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Mary's care has been entrusted to:
