Mary Romero

Maria Magdalena (Taylor) Romero was called home to our Lord Wednesday November 6, 2019, in Albuquerque New Mexico.
Born July 22, 1938, to Romanita and Tom Taylor of Socorro New Mexico. “Ms. Mary” to all who knew her was an amazingly strong and caring soul who meant the world to those around her. On October 1, 1955 Mary married her soulmate of 64 years George Romero. Together they had a beautiful life full of love and family. Many of the things that Mary loved was going to the casino with her husband George, the countless family gatherings they held at their home, and watching her favorite team the Dallas Cowboys, just to name a few.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Romanita and Tom Taylor, sisters Virgie Santillanes, Eva Romero, brother Santiago (Jimmy) Taylor, two daughters Debra Carbajal and Cynthia Romero Naranjo.
Mary is survived by her husband George Romero; daughters Emma Romero, Georgia Silva, Nadine Romero; a son, Lawrence Romero wife Jessica and grandson Anthony Romero who she helped raise. Mary and George have 14 grandchildren, many beloved great and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary’s family would like to thank Good Samaritan Society and the Presbyterian Medical staff for the loving care in her final days.
Rosary was recited on Thursday, November 14, at 7 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, New Mexico.
Mass of Resurrection was celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 9 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church with Father John Anasiudu presiding.
Pallbearers were Chris Romero, David Silva, Bernadette Baca, Ruben Gonzales, Clarice Britton, and Leroy Romero.
Burial took place at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery following service.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Mary's care was entrusted to: Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.