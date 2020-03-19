Mary Zamora, lifelong resident of Socorro, N.M., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a brief illness.
Mary was born in San Antonio, New Mexico on April 30, 1931, to Pascualita and Filiberto Baca.
Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dionicio “Lonnie” Zamora and her sister, Rosie Kromwall.
She is survived by one sister, Cora Barnes of Baltimore, Maryland; her daughter, Diana Martinez and husband, Roland; her son, Michael Zamora and partner, Dennis Valdez; grandchildren, Theresa Smith and husband, Stephan; and Anthony Recio and wife, Aubree. Eight great- grandchildren, Adrianna Recio, Isaiah, Elijah, and Jeremiah Smith, Anthony Recio Jr, Brielle and Nicolas Recio, Kassy Blea, and her soon to be 9th great-grandchild, Amilliano Dionicio Recio in June. Mary is also survived by many special nieces, Mary Rose and Lorena Barnes, Carmen Zamora and her daughters, Sylvia Vivian, Annie Roman and daughters; Florence Chavez and Katrina Smith; Nephews, William Smith and Damascus Smith.
Mary’s favorite things to do were spend time with her family; especially her great-grandchildren. They were her life. She also loved her dogs, Mimi and Shorty. She also enjoyed crocheting/needlepoint and occasionally going to the casino.
Rosary will be recited on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Socorro Chapel, Socorro, New Mexico.
Burial will take place at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at the San Miguel Catholic Cemetery, Blue Canyon Road, Socorro, N.M.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Recio, Damascus Smith, Joey Baldonado, Vincent Roman, Albert Chavez, and Michael Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Roland Martinez, Dennis Valdez, and Stephan Smith. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Mary's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.