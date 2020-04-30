Melba Jo Callan, 84, a longtime resident of Socorro, passed away on March 25th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. Melba is survived by her five children Cindy Kemper, Lisa Callan, Thea Willey (Mark), Everett Callan III (Linda) and Amy Smythe (Michael). She also leaves behind grandchildren Keri Kemper, Allyson Willey, Callan Willey, Amanda Smythe, Austin Smythe and Drayden Silva as well as one sister, Brenda Brighton of Little Rock AR. She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Callan Jr, a son Bradford Keene Callan, her parents, four sisters, and one brother.
Melba was born in Paris, AR. Upon marrying Everett, his job took them many places across the U.S, before coming to Socorro in 1968. Melba was the matriarch of the family and taught all of her children to be kind, compassionate and self-assured. To all of her children and grandchildren, she was truly ‘SuperMom’ and ‘Mamaw’.
Melba’s favorite past times included gardening and going to yard sales to find her next treasure. She had a great love and special connection with animals, and she gave homes to more than her share of wayward pets. She was larger than life to all that knew her and will be missed by many.
Services are pending at this time.