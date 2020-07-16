Mike Jojola, age 79, born April 25, 1941, of Socorro, New Mexico, passed away at his home in Socorro, New Mexico on June 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Flora (Montano) Jojola; brother, Santiago Jojola; and his sisters; Ida Baca, Rufina Flores, and Aggie Padilla. Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife of 55 years, Mary Jojola; his children; Mikey Jojola and wife Michelle of Socorro, NM; Sherry Britt and husband Ed of Carlsbad, NM; Marylou Baca and husband Miguel of Albuquerque, NM; and Steve Jojola of Socorro, New Mexico. Mike is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother; Arthur Jojola and wife Grace; sisters; Rosie Baca, Betty Valles and husband Jerry; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Lalo Gonzales and wife Tina; and Lorenzo Gonzales and wife Linda. Mike dedicated 36 years to working at New Mexico Tech as the Superintendent of the golf course. He took so much pride in his job. He served his country in the Army National Guard for 23 years. He was an avid golf player and enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Cowboys. He also enjoyed watching his favorite basketball team, the Golden State Warriors, and his favorite golfer, Tiger Woods. Mike had a great sense of humor, enjoyed visiting his close friends, and was an awesome husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Rosary was recited on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 9:00 am at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro, New Mexico with a mass immediately following at 9:30 am with Father John Anasiudu presiding. Burial took place following the mass at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Mike's care has been entrusted to:
