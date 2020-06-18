Mike Naranjo

Mike M. Naranjo passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Mike was born in Socorro, NM, January 14, 1931. He was married to Sidney Naranjo for 56 years. Mike was a life-long resident of Socorro until 2018 when he and Sidney moved to Chandler, AZ, to be near their children. Mike graduated from Socorro High School and studied at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. He had a long career and retired from Dynalectron at White Sands Missile Range. He served in, and retired from, the NM Army National Guard. Mike enjoyed many activities including bowling, golfing, hunting, coin and memorabilia collecting, and watching all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Mike was a life-long member of San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro and regularly attended St. Steven’s Catholic Church in Chandler. Mike was a wonderful husband, brother, dad and grandpa and was much beloved by his family and all who knew him. In particular, every one of Mike’s grandchildren and great grandchildren adored spending time with him at his home in Socorro. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Benito Naranjo; his mother, Ologia Mata Naranjo; his sisters: Petra Torres, Romelia Lucero, and Aurora Sollaro; his brothers: Moises, Rey, Froylan and George Naranjo; and a granddaughter, Sara Gibson. Mike is survived by his wife, Sidney Naranjo, his sister, Mary Pierce; his children: Donna Weatherly (Gail O’Brien), Barbara Weatherly Brockett (Steve), Billie Weatherly (Steve Jones), Connie Gibson (John) and Mike Weatherly (Janis Russell); eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Rosary and a Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at San Miguel Catholic Church on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 9:00 am with burial following at the Old San Miguel Cemetery
