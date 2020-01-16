Pablo Aguilar Sr., 90, a resident of Socorro, passed away on January 6, 2020, with his loving wife, Canda, of 70 years by his side.
Born June 29, 1929 in San Antonio, New Mexico to Valente and Inez Aguilar, Pablo was the eldest of five children.
Pablo worked in the mines with his father. Later he and Canda started A-1 Quality Redi-Mix, Inc. Never retiring, he continued working and operating the loader. He enjoyed his travels through Europe, Puerto Rico, and South America. He always enjoyed reading the newspaper, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He was a kind, generous, and charitable person to all he encountered.
Pablo is preceded in death by his parents, Valente and Inez Aguilar; brothers, Lorenzo Aguilar, George Aguilar; a sister, Priscilla Montoya; and his beloved son, Paul Aguilar, Jr. who lost his battle to cancer in 2017.
Pablo is survived by his wife; brother, Luis Aguilar and sister, Lupe Montoya. His children: Steven Aguilar Sr. (Patty - spouse), Chris Aguilar (Anna - spouse), and daughter Kathleen Aguilar (Simon Walls - partner) as well as his extended family. His grandchildren; Norman (Tammy - spouse), Paul III, John (Leslie - spouse), Steven Jr (Julia - spouse), Kimberly (Paul Marquez - spouse), Jason (Dionne - spouse), Meghann. Great-grandchildren: Paul IV, Unique (Daryl Silva - spouse), Damon, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Charmiane, Romeo, Shawnesse, and great-greatgrandson; Alijah.
Rosary was recited at 7 p.m., Monday, January 13, at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real, Socorro. Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at 9 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, at San Miguel Catholic Church with Father Hickman presiding. Burial took place at San Antonio Catholic Cemetery following service.
Pallbearers were John Aguilar, Steven Aguilar Jr., Jason Aguilar, Paul Aguilar IV, Jerry Partridge, and Larry Silva, Honorary pallbearers Norman Aguilar, Paul Aguilar III, Simon Walls.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society and/or the Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc.
To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Pablo's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel.