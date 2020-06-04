Quin Dustin Ayon, 24, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at his home at Casa Angelica. He was born to Cindy Lou Ross in Albuquerque, NM. And lived in Socorro, NM. Quin and his mom Cindy would go to school in Magdalena, NM where he had many friends. In 2008 Quin would move to Casa Angelica and would finish school at Rio Grande High School. Quin had many friends at Casa Angelica that loved him. He is preceded in death by his mom, Cindy Lou Ross; Grandma, Jan Ross; Grandpa, Gaylord Ross; Uncle, Jim Ross. He is survived by his Uncles Carl Ross and wife Mona, Daryl Ross and wife Denelda, Cousins, Donna, Rhiannon, Katheryne, Amanda, Scott, Adam and Sandra. Quin will be missed by his family and many friends at Magdalena and Casa Angelica. The Ross family would like to thank Casa Angelica for taking such good care of our Quin. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Casa Angelica; Daughters of Charity of Canossa d/b/a Casa Angelica 5629 Isleta Blvd. SW Albuquerque, NM 87105. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Quin's care has been entrusted to:
Daniels Family Funeral Services
309 Garfield St
Socorro, NM 87801
575-835-1530