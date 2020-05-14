Raymond Hidalgo

Raymond (Monchy) Hidalgo, 66, born on January 20, 1954. He was a lifelong resident of Polvadera, New Mexico. He left our world on Friday April 24, 2020. Monchy was preceded in death by his son, Pablo. He is survived by his wife, Alicia Hidalgo of 43 years, his son Jesus Hidalgo, his son Jaime and daughter in-law Michelle Hidalgo. He has five grandchildren: Damian Hidalgo, Adrian Hidalgo, Lianna Carrillo and partner Jonathon, Audrianna Sanchez and husband Gabriel, and the youngest Aliyah Hidalgo. He also has two great grandchildren: Jerek and Ariyah DiBartolomeo.
Monchy worked for a local propane company for many years. He served all of Socorro County including Magdalena and Alamo. His last employment was working as a Bus Driver for Socorro Mid-West Cap. He enjoyed driving the children and making sure they were provided with safe transportation.
Monchy enjoyed playing softball and basketball as well as coaching kids of all ages. He was very thoughtful and well known by many. He made friends everywhere he went, he knew no stranger. Monchy was always willing to lend a helping hand in any way.
Monchy was blessed with many family and friends near and far. He held a special place in the hearts of many. He will be missed greatly.
A memorial will be held by the family at a later date.