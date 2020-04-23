Reynaldo Leyba Baca

Reynaldo Leyba (Reyno) Baca, a resident of Cortez, CO, died on February 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Previously he lived in Durango, CO. He spent his childhood on the family ranch at Mangas, Catron County, NM. He tried his hand at farming and ranching.
Reyno was born at Socorro, Socorro County, NM on March 17, 1943 to Eliseo Baca and Margarita Leyba-Baca. He attended Quemado, Catron County, NM schools, then transferred to Menaul High School where he graduated in 1962. He was active in drama and working on the school farm. After high school Reyno attended Western New Mexico University receiving his degree in business accounting and Spanish. He then went to law school and received his degree, but did not continue with that. Reyno started his business “Reyno Baca Accounting” in Springerville, AZ. He eventually settled in Durango, CO.
Reyno was very much involved in his church wherever he lived. He loved to visit with friends and family, often talking about family history, family customs and traditions. Reyno also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was an avid rock and gem collector, often designing and using his extensive lapidary equipment to make special jewelry, bolo ties, and necklaces for friends.
Surviving Reyno are his beloved son, Hank E. Baca and wife Monique; his brothers, N.G. (Nick) Baca, Narciso O. Baca and wife Bonnie; his sister, Ana L. Baca-Vigil and Enrique Vigil; his granddaughter, Scarlett M. Baca; his sister-in-law, Nettie Baca; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Reyno was preceded in death by his parents, Margarita Leyba Baca and Eliseo Baca; a brother, Valentin A. Baca; and a nephew, Michael R. Baca.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Durango, CO. A service and interment will be held at Quemado, Catron County, NM at the N.G. Baca Ranch at a later date.