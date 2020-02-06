Richard Brandon Oxford, 30, of Huntersville, NC died January 23, 2020 at his home.
“Brandon” as he was known by friends and family, was born November 14, 1989 in Mecklenburg County, NC. He lived in Socorro with his family from June, 1998 to June, 2009.
Survivors include parents Billy and Chrissy Oxford of Socorro, brother Hanson of Colorado Springs, sister Holly and brothers Benjamin and Hezekiah, all of Socorro. Grandparents Steve and Barbara Oxford, and Rod and Linda Hanson, Great Grandmother Linda Knox, all of North Carolina.
Brandon was a young man with a servant’s heart and was happiest when serving others. After graduation, Brandon interned at International House of Prayer in Kansas City. His hobbies and interests included music, bowling, gardening, the New York Yankees and the radio drama Adventures in Odyssey; his passion was being with family enjoying a simple life.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 9, at the GRADS Center, 310 Fisher Avenue.
Brandon was serving as a resident assistant at Sober Living America in Charlotte, N.C. The family requests donations to SLA of Charlotte in lieu of flowers. Please send checks to Sober Living America, 8625 Wood Lake Ct., Charlotte, NC 28210, or call (980) 938-5807 for more information.