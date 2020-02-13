On Wednesday January 29, 2020, our beloved, father, husband, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend, Richard Michael Montoya, entered eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father at The University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, N.M., surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 4, 1961, to Richard and Dorothy Montoya. Michael was a very hard working man that will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife Carla, kids; Jennifer, Genessa, Delilah, Dakota, Jeannie, Jeanette and Charlotte, sister Cassandra, and many nieces, nephews and grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his father Richard Montoya, mother Dorothy Nuanes Montoya, sons Michael “Mikey” and Jamie, and brother Nicholas “Nicky”.
Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday February 20, 2020, at The Calvary Chapel (4001 Osuna Road NE) in Albuquerque, N.M.