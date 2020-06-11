Richard Victorino Lopez went home to be with his maker on May 30, 2020 with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side. Richard was born on September 27, 1948 in Magdalena, New Mexico to Rosa Gallegos and Felix Lopez. He was preceded in death by his son, Felix Louis Lopez; and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Louisa Gallegos Lopez; his son, Richard V. Lopez II (Stacie); daughters, Stefanie C. Lopez (Ian) and Lucinda Lopez (Stephen); son-in-law Steve Mull; grandchildren, Andrew, Serena, Michael, Steve Jr, Joaquin, Stefanie K, Patrick, Espi, and Dylan; sister, Lola Lopez; and many other relatives and friends. Richard and Louisa were married for almost 52 years. Not only were they husband and wife, they were best friends and partners. Richard was a man who worked very hard; first, on his dad’s farm, then on his own 76-acre farm that he and Louisa bought. Richard took great pride in working on his land. In 2014 he bought some land in Bosquecito where he planted grasses and watered with a well. The land was his dream come true since it is was a home for deer and all creatures great and small. One of Richard’s greatest passions and accomplishments was the fine herd of Black Angus cattle that he so carefully bred with the best quality bulls. They made a great backdrop grazing on the green grass. His other passion was his guitars. He had classical Pimentels and a baby blue electric Fender. He had commissioned the Pimentels to build him an electric guitar which he had named Louisa, after his wife. Richard was a 1966 graduate of Socorro High School. He attended TVI in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he earned several certificates for technical math, welding, and machinist. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build. Richard was an avid hunter and excellent horse rider. He retired from the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District in 2000 after 25 years of service. He served his country for 6 years in the Army National Guard. He also served on the Conservation Board for many years. In his last years, he played his guitar for Sunday Mass and belonged to the choir. He was an active member of the TBDC, a downwinder group. Richard was a person who could strike up a conversation with anyone, even those he had never met. He was a loyal friend and a good family man who loved his family and adored his grandkids. In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family asks that donations be made in his honor to the New Mexico Cancer Center Foundation, 4901 Lang Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com. Richard's care has been entrusted to:
